‘Washing Powder Nirma’ poster welcomes Amit Shah to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the city for the CISF raising day parade, posters of ‘washing powder Nirma’ emerged mocking him in the city.

Faces of now BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Suvendhu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, Virupakshappa, Eshwarappa, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arjun Khotar were superimposed over the iconic Nirma girl’s face mocking the saffron party for turning them ‘corruption free’ after they joined the BJP. A big ‘WELCOME TO AMIT SHAH’ accompanied the poster.

This comes a day after the ‘raid’ detergent posters that came up in the city on the day of BRS MLC Kavitha’s ED probe into the Delhi Excise scam case.

Posters mocking BJP come up in Hyderabad. Photo: ANI.

BRS has also put up posters across Hyderabad with one of them depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ten-headed Ravana from Hindu mythology.

The poster also described the Prime Minister as the ‘destroyer of democracy and ‘grandfather of hypocrisy’.