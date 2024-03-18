Waste from humanitarian aid to Gaza polluting Mediterranean Sea

Waste from humanitarian shipments that ended up in the sea was removed in a cleanup dive carried out off the coast of Ashkelon by Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 18th March 2024 6:09 am IST
Waste from humanitarian aid to Gaza polluting Mediterranean Sea
Photo: Reuters

Tel Aviv: Refuse from humanitarian aid being sent to the people in Gaza is getting dumped in the Mediterranean Sea, causing environmental problems.

Waste from humanitarian shipments that ended up in the sea was removed in a cleanup dive carried out off the coast of Ashkelon by Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection. The debris endangered the sensitive marine environment, said the ministry, as marine mammals, sea turtles and fish may wrap around them, so it is important to remove them.

Also Read
Palestinian death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 31,553

Volunteers from the Coast Guard and the Ashkelon Marina participated in the dive.

MS Education Academy

The debris found included pallets and parachutes used for their delivery as well as some of the aid itself. The parachutes and the strings associated with them, in addition to being waste.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 18th March 2024 6:09 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button