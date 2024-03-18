Waste from humanitarian aid to Gaza polluting Mediterranean Sea

Tel Aviv: Refuse from humanitarian aid being sent to the people in Gaza is getting dumped in the Mediterranean Sea, causing environmental problems.

Waste from humanitarian shipments that ended up in the sea was removed in a cleanup dive carried out off the coast of Ashkelon by Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection. The debris endangered the sensitive marine environment, said the ministry, as marine mammals, sea turtles and fish may wrap around them, so it is important to remove them.

Also Read Palestinian death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 31,553

Volunteers from the Coast Guard and the Ashkelon Marina participated in the dive.

The debris found included pallets and parachutes used for their delivery as well as some of the aid itself. The parachutes and the strings associated with them, in addition to being waste.