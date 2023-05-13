Watch: 4 more evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Four evacuation planes carrying 253 nationals from several countries have arrived in the UAE over the past two days from Sudan, which has experienced clashes since mid-April, bringing the total number of planes arriving from Sudan to nine.

The UAE prioritised the evacuation of the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) confirmed the success of the evacuation operation, which has been carried out by the UAE as part of its humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening global cooperation and solidarity, and in continuation of its humanitarian approach based on providing protection for civilians and facilitating aid and assistance to countries in times of need

The Ministry affirmed the UAE’s commitment to working with its partners and the international community to achieve all that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

The UAE continues to provide hosting and care services to the evacuees after their evacuation and stay in the city of Port Sudan.

Moreover, the UAE has hosted nationals from approximately 26 different countries after being evacuated on these planes, which have carried 997 people since 29 April. The UAE has provided all necessary care services while they are in the UAE prior to returning to their home countries.

