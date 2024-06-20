Watch: A complete tour of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor is all set to arrive with Bigg Boss OTT 3 tomorrow on June 21. Ahead of its big premiere, makers have been dropping inside glimpses of the opulent house that screams luxury as always.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 House Tour Video

Jio Cinema premium dropped a complete tour of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. From lavish garden area to luxurious bed rooms, the upcoming season’s house is all things plush and we can’t wait for the show to start. Have a look at the video below.

Breaking #BiggBossOTT3 House



First Look and Tour pic.twitter.com/YpdrxrUGog — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 20, 2024

Makers dropped another photo on the social media handles of Jio Cinema hinting at the magical theme this season. The caption read, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, the house of #BiggBossOTT3 will enchant you all!”

Mirror, mirror on the wall, the house of #BiggBossOTT3 will enchant you all!



Head to JioCinema Premium now to see the Bigg Boss house unfold!#BBOTT3onJioCinema #BBOTT3 #BiggBoss #JioCinemaPremium pic.twitter.com/t9wKKehr9G — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 20, 2024

This season will feature a mix of TV actors, influencers, newsmakers, musicians, and sports personalities. Reports say the contestants have already entered the house, and many more are expected to join throughout the season. A total of 13 contestants will be seen in BB OTT 3. Some of the names include Sana Makbul, Deepak Chaurasia, Poulomi Das, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, among others.

Are you excited for the show to begin? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.