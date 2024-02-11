Watch: Ahead of LS polls, Kangana unveils Razakar movie’s trailer

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut unveiled the trailer for the movie “Razakar” yesterday.

The film is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Razakar movie Trailer in Hindi pic.twitter.com/otYZb78ivd — 🅺🅳🆁 (@KDRtweets) February 10, 2024

Kangana Ranaut’s views after unveiling Razakar movie’s trailer

The Razakar movie’s trailer showcases the alleged struggles faced by common people.

A teaser released earlier claims, “India gained independence on August 15, 1947, but Hyderabad did not,” highlighting alleged atrocities committed by the Razakars.

Kangana shared glimpses of the event on Instagram, stating, “Here’s #razakarmovie trailer … do watch it, it is very impressive. l am a big fan of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji. As a goodwill gesture I accepted to unveil the trailer for the media here in Mumbai, thank you for inviting me, congratulations to the whole team..”

The actress said at the event for unveiling Razakar movie’s trailer, “I am truly impressed by the dedication and passion that went into making this film. RAZAKAR – Silent Genocide of Hyderabad promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience”.

Who were the Razakars?

The Razakars were the paramilitary volunteer force of the nationalist party in the Hyderabad state under Nizam’s rule based on which the movie’s trailer is released. They were established in 1938 by the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Bahadur Yar Jung and expanded significantly during the leadership of Qasim Razvi around the time of India’s independence.

Following the integration of erstwhile Hyderabad into the Indian Union, Qasim Razvi was initially imprisoned and later allowed to move to Pakistan, where he was granted asylum.

The movie on the Razakars has triggered reactions from various sections of the society.

Although many movies have been released in the past that triggered public reactions, none of them have had a massive impact on the polls. As Telangana along with the entire country is going to the polls this year, attempts will be made to use the Razakar movie for political gain. However, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the polls.