Watch: Akbaruddin Owaisi flags Charminar pedestrian project delay

Hyderabad: The Charminar Pedestrian Project has yet to see its completion even after twenty-three years, raising concerns over the delay and lack of budget allocation. The project, initiated in the year 2000, remains unfinished, leaving it in a state of limbo.

During the Question Hour, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the floor leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), brought the government’s attention to this issue and questioned the allocation of funds for its completion. The project’s responsibility has been assigned to the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority, but the lack of a clear budgetary plan raises doubts about its future.

Akbaruddin Owaisi highlighted the growing problem of increasing hawkers due to the delayed completion of the Charminar Pedestrian Project.

Charminar pedestrian project to be completed by end of 2024: KTR

Replying to his questions, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao assured that the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) would be completed by the end of 2024 and Rs.100 crore would be released for the project immediately through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Akbaruddin Owaisi flags lack of clarity on construction of bridges over Musi River

Additionally, Akbaruddin Owaisi flags the lack of clarity on the construction of bridges over the Musi River adds to the project’s uncertainties.

He also expressed concern over potential traffic issues when metro rail works are initiated in the old city, urging authorities to improve parallel roads to mitigate traffic problems.During the discussion, Akbaruddin Owaisi proposed the introduction of tram services between the Metro Station to be set up from Nayapul to Charminar, stating that this would greatly benefit tourists.

He referred to a tram project developed by a French company and suggested that connecting it to the Seven Tombs tourist center would attract more tourists and ensure the area’s development.

The long-delayed Charminar Pedestrian Project remains a matter of concern, and the completion of these pending works requires substantial budgetary support. The Government’s attention has been drawn to the urgency of addressing these issues to bring this iconic project to fruition and enhance the heritage and tourism potential of the area.