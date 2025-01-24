Watch: Akshay Kumar visits Hyderabad on Sky Force release day

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar returns to the big screen with Sky Force, a war drama inspired by true events from the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the film highlights India’s first airstrike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase.

Featuring Akshay in the lead role, the movie also introduces Veer Pahariya in his acting debut, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. The story pays homage to Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a war hero who sacrificed his life for the nation.

Akshay Kumar Spotted in Hyderabad

On Sky Force’s release day, Akshay Kumar was seen at Hyderabad airport. Dressed casually in a crisp white shirt and blue cap, he effortlessly combined style and simplicity. Videos of his arrival quickly went viral, sparking curiosity among fans. Is he in Hyderabad for Sky Force promotions, or is it related to his much-awaited Tollywood debut?

Tollywood Debut with Kannappa

Fans are eagerly awaiting Akshay’s Tollywood entry with Kannappa, a grand film based on the story of an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay’s recent portrayal of a ‘messenger of Lord Shiva’ in OMG 2 has only fueled excitement about his possible role in this upcoming project.