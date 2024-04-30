Watch: Amid heatwave, classroom turned into swimming pool in UP

Hyderabad: Amid rising temperatures, a school in Uttar Pradesh reportedly turned a classroom into a swimming pool for students to ensure attendance.

In an undated video that surfaced on Twitter, a few children can be seen moving from one corner of the classroom to another, filled with shallow water, in an attempt to swim while others splashed water on one another.

The school authorities stated that this measure was taken to maintain attendance as students were missing school due to crop harvest and heat waves.

The children were dressed in their school uniforms. The classroom was first emptied, and tables and chairs removed, before letting water in.

In UP's Kannauj, a classroom at a government primary school was turned into a swimming pool for students. As per school authorities, this was done to maintain attendance of students who were missing on school due to crop harvest and heat wave. pic.twitter.com/qhYVyGehOl — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 30, 2024

Amid a heatwave in the state, measures are being taken to ensure that students do not suffer the consequences.

A maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in the capital Lucknow on Monday with an increase of 2.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded there was 24.6 degrees Celsius.