Watch: Anurag Dobhal quits Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is facing intense drama as contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as Babu Bhaiya, finds himself in hot water. The show, currently in its second month, witnessed a heated clash between Anurag and fellow contestant Arun Mashettey.

The argument between the two escalated to the point where Anurag lost his cool, leading to a physical altercation that resulted in the destruction of kitchen property. As a result, Bigg Boss took a stern stance, nominating Anurag for eviction until the end of the show. He is now in the danger zone, facing potential elimination for his actions.

Well, Anurag seems to have dug a grave for himself with this unfortunate incident.

Anurag Dobhal Exits Bigg Boss 17?

And now, the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17 has left Anurag’s fans in shock. In an unexpected twist, Anurag was seen in the confession room, requesting a voluntary exit from the show. This decision has left the housemates in shock, wondering whether Anurag will actually leave the Bigg Boss house.

PROMO NEW Promo BiggBoss17 Tomorrow, #AnuragDhobal Exits show?? Ankita Lokhande aur Vicky Jain ke jhadge pic.twitter.com/Pskz8eBoXk — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 13, 2023

Only time will reveal whether Anurag will indeed bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 17 journey or if there will be a surprising twist in the tale. Let’s wait and watch.

