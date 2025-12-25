Watch: Arbaaz Khan dances to ‘Tere Liye Meine Pehli Waali Chord Di’ for Sshura

Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan’s personal life has been making headlines ever since he got married for second time and a recent video shared by his wife Sshura Khan has once again caught the internet’s attention.

The clip, featuring Arbaaz dancing to the lyrics “Tere liye maine pehli waali chhod di” from the 2023 film Shehzada, has sparked widespread chatter due to its perceived reference to his past marriage.

Arbaaz Khan Dancing On This For Sshura Khan Was Not On Our Bucket List 😭 pic.twitter.com/fMXiDeKFAJ — Filmy_Duniya (@FMovie82325) December 25, 2025

Sshura Khan, a British-Indian makeup artist and Arbaaz’s wife, marked their second wedding anniversary by sharing a series of fun and candid videos on Instagram. In the clips, Arbaaz is seen dancing enthusiastically at home and even at the gym, clearly in a cheerful mood. Alongside the post, Sshura penned a heartfelt note, calling him her “forever entertainer and forever love.”

The particular video has gone viral as fans linked the song’s lyrics to Arbaaz’s previous marriage to Malaika Arora. For the unversed, Arbaaz and Malaika were married from 1998 to 2017 and share a son, Arhaan Khan, born in 2002. Despite their separation, the former couple continues to co-parent their son amicably.

Arbaaz married Sshura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at his sister Arpita Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The two met on the sets of Patna Shukla and dated for over a year before tying the knot. Addressing their 23-year age gap, Arbaaz was born on August 4, 1967, while Sshura was born on January 18, 1990, the actor has previously stated that maturity and mutual understanding mattered more than age.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan (Instagram)

Adding to their happiness, Arbaaz and Sshura welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Sipaara Khan, on October 5, 2025.

While Arbaaz continues his work as an actor, director and producer, it is clearly his personal milestones that are currently keeping him firmly in the spotlight.