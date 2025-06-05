Mumbai: Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, are currently making headlines for their pregnancy rumours. For past few week, speulations have been rife that the couple might be expecting their first child together. While they have remained tight-lipped, their recent public appearance is fuelling the buzz.

Paps congratulate Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan

The duo was spotted enjoying a family dinner at Arpita Khan Sharma’s newly opened restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday night. When paparazzi congratulated the couple, Arbaaz responded with a simple but telling “Thank you.”

His subtle acknowledgment, coupled with his protective gesture when paps requested side shots of Sshura, only added fuel to the ongoing speculation. “Samjha karo, jaane do na (Try to understand, let it be),” he was heard saying as he politely asked for privacy.

While the pregnancy rumours are catching fire, many continue to talk about the couple’s notable age gap. Arbaaz Khan, born on August 4, 1967, is currently 57 years old, whereas Sshura Khan, born on January 18, 1990, is 35, making for a 22-year difference between them.

Interestingly, during one of the Instagram Q&A session, Sshura was asked about the age and height difference between her and Arbaaz. She replied, “Arbaaz is 5’10 and I am 5’1 and age is just a number,” shutting down the chatter with grace.

This would be Arbaaz Khan’s second child. He already shares a son, Arhaan Khan, with his ex-wife Malaika Arora. The former couple, who divorced in 2017 after nearly two decades of marriage, continue to co-parent their son amicably.

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in December 2023 in an intimate ceremony. The two reportedly met on the sets of Patna Shukla, where Sshura was working as a makeup artist.