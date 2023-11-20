Watch: Arijit sings unreleased song ‘In Raahon Mein’ at Abu Dhabi concert

Photo: Screengrab/X

Abu Dhabi: Playback singer Arijit Singh’s recent performance in Abu Dhabi left audiences vowed, as he dished out the track ‘In Raahon Mein’ from ‘The Archies’, before the song’s release where he brought the flair of classic rock.

The live-action musical by Zoya Akhtar of the popular American comic book series of the same name is something that has been in the making since 2022. Bringing the comic book series through an Indian perspective, the world of ‘The Archies’ revolves around both teenage friendships, and rock’n roll.

The sneak peek of his live performance in the Etihad Arena in the UAE’s skyscraper-filled capital city of Abhu Dhabi brought out the familiar taste of rock music, but this time from an Indian style.

Watch the glimpse here

Arijit was able to bring out the flair of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Credence Clearwater Revival, Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac, Bruce Springsteen, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and U2 among others, infused with the carefree style of Bollywood music.

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers.

The film, a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India is helmed by Zoya Akhtar, and stars Dot (real name Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

The film will exclusively release on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023

