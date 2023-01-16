Watch: Arrangements for Mukarram Jah’s final journey in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police, Chowmahalla Palace administration, and others started making arrangements for Mukarram Jah’s final journey in the city.

Mukarram Jah, the grandson of Hyderabad’s last Nizam Osman Ali Khan passed away on Saturday night in Istanbul, Turkey.

As per his desire of being laid to rest in his homeland, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on Tuesday.

On arrival, the body will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs.

Police arrangements for Mukarram Jah’s final journey in Hyderabad

Hyderabad police and GHMC officials started making arrangements in the Khilwat area whereas, the Chowmahalla Palace administration decided to close the historical monument to the public for five days.

Anticipating the presence of thousands of people to pay their tribute to Nizam VIII, traffic police are also making necessary arrangements in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Born to Azam Jah and Princess Duru Shehvar

Mukarram Jah was born to Azam Jah, son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, and Princess Duru Shehvar, daughter of the last Sultan of Turkey (Ottoman Empire) Sultan Abdul Mejid II on October 6, 1933.

After completing his initial studies at the Doon School in Dehradun, he studied at Harrow and Peterhouse, Cambridge. He also studied at the London School of Economics and at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

On June 14, 1954, Mir Osman Ali Khan designated him as the successor designate. His succession was recognized in principle by the Government of India. He was officially called the Prince of Hyderabad until 1971 when the titles and the privy purses were abolished by the Indian Union.

Until the 1980s, he was the richest person in India.