Watch: Aryan Khan seen with a mystery girl at casino, who’s she?

A short video doing the rounds on social media show Aryan Khan leaving a casino in London alongside the girl

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Aryan Khan and Vinnie
Aryan Khan and Vinnie (Instagram)

Mumbai: Aryan Khan has once again set social media abuz. Not for a film announcement or a business venture, but for a viral London outing. Shah Rukh Khan‘s elder son was spotted with a mystery woman, and within hours, the internet got flooded with speculation about his relationship status.

A short video doing the rounds on social media show Aryan Khan leaving a casino in London alongside artist Vinnie Takair. The two were seen dressed in coordinated black outfits, prompting fans to wonder if there is more than just friendship between them.

The buzz intensified after Vinnie shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “London, ily.” Fans were quick to connect the post to Aryan, especially after noticing that the duo follow each other on Instagram and share several mutual friends. Vinnie has 11.6K followers on Instagram.

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While neither Aryan nor Vinnie has addressed the rumours, social media users have been busy discussing the viral sighting.

This isn’t the first time Aryan’s personal life has grabbed headlines. Over the years, he has been linked with several women, including Brazilian actress and model Larissa Bonesi. However, none of the dating rumours have ever been confirmed.

Despite the constant curiosity surrounding his personal life, Aryan has largely stayed away from the spotlight, preferring to let his work speak for itself.

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On the professional front, Aryan recently made his creative debut with the satirical action-comedy series The Ba****ds of Bollywood, which premiered on Netflix. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the seven-episode series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the glamour and complexities of the Hindi film industry.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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