Watch: Asaduddin Owaisi campaigns amid rainfall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi continued his campaign for his party candidates amid rainfall in the city. He was seen riding a bike to reach the meeting venue.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was continuing his campaign for his party candidates, even in rain. Hyderabad witnessed a sudden downpour and MP Asaduddin Owaisi took out his bike to reach the meeting venue, where his supporters were gathered to listen to him.

In the video, he can be seen arriving at the venue of the election campaign in Hyderabad, where he was warmly received by AIMIM supporters despite rainfall.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi was observed conducting a door-to-door campaign for the Telangana assembly polls. He initiated his campaign in the Karwan and Nampally assembly segments, both in the greater Hyderabad region, with the candidates Kausar Moinuddin and Majid Hussain.

Last Friday, Asaduddin Owaisi announced that AIMIM would contest the elections on all seven seats where it has MLAs, in addition to two more seats in Telangana.

Rainfall hits Hyderabad

Yesterday, rainfall affected parts of Hyderabad, with the highest recorded rainfall being 16.3 mm in Shaikpet. Other areas, including Srilingampally, Asifnagar, Khairatabad, Nampally, and Secunderabad, also experienced light rainfall.

As per the IMD forecast, Hyderabad is likely to receive rainfall today. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the city.

As the political temperature in Telangana state has risen ahead of the assembly polls, Asaduddin Owaisi and other political leaders are seen campaigning so aggressively that even rainfall in Hyderabad is not stopping them.