Watch: Asaduddin Owaisi rides bike to reach public meeting venue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi rode a bike to reach the venue to address a public meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In a video circulating on social media, he can be seen on a two-wheeler along with his supporters.

Asaduddin Owaisi vs Madhavi Latha

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is witnessing intense campaigning ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On one hand, Asaduddin Owaisi aims to win the Hyderabad parliamentary seat for the fifth time, engaging in door-to-door campaigns and addressing public meetings.

On the other hand, the BJP candidate from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat is also making efforts to win the seat, conducting door-to-door campaigning in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Areas under Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Presently, seven assembly segment areas come under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Asaduddin Owaisi. These assembly segments are:

Malakpet Karwan Goshamahal Charminar Chandrayangutta Yakutpura Bahadurpura

From 1984 to 2004, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented the constituency. Since 2004, the constituency has been represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.