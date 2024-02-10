Watch: Asaduddin Owaisi says ‘Babri Masjid Zindabad’ in Lok Sabha

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government during the grand ‘pran-pratishta’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, questioning if the event was a triumph of one religion over the other.

“I want to ask if this govt is only of one religion or is it of everyone? My faith tells me that the place where Babri Masjid was, is and will remain, Babri Masjid was and will remain,” said Asaduddin Owaisi, while speaking in Lok Sabha on Ram Mandir.

When BJP MPs asked about the role of Mughal emperor Babur in razing temples, Owaisi responded by asking if he was the spokesperson of the Mughal emperors.

“Am I the spokesperson of Babur, Jinnah or Aurangzeb? I respect Lord Ram but I hate Nathuram Godse who killed that person whose last words were Hey Ram.”

“Long live Babri Masjid, long live Bharat, Jai Hind,” he said during the discussion.

#WATCH | During the discussion on the construction of the historic Ram Temple and Pran Pratishta begins in Lok Sabha, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says "I want to ask if Modi Govt is the government of a particular community, religion or the government of the entire country? Does GoI… pic.twitter.com/cU6tS1WIxu — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

Also Read Parliament set to take up discussion on Ram Temple today

Owaisi also criticized the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict on Article 370, calling it an “egregious act.”

The Hyderabad MP criticized the PM Modi-led government for its stance on the events of 6 December 1992, when the Babri Masjid was demolished.

He expressed concern about the government’s apparent ‘celebration’ of the incident.

RS chairperson Rajendra Agarwal reacted strongly to the comments made by AIMIM MP, stating that the government is only celebrating the inauguration of Ram Temple on 6 December and not any festival.

“You are a scholar. You have legal knowledge also. Both ASI and Supreme Court said there was a temple in which the mosque was built,” the chair said.

During the heated exchange, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey asked the chairperson to inquire whether Asaduddin Owaisi believed that Babur was an invader.

“You first say what you consider Pushyamitra Shunga as. He had an army to raze temples. That’s why I am reiterating that after so many years of Independence, Nishikant Dubey ji is asking Asaduddin Owaisi about Babur. You could have asked me about Gandhi, Netaji, and Jallianwala Bagh. But no, you will ask me about Babur,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi also accused PM Modi of giving a message to the Muslim community in India that they have to choose between their lives and justice.