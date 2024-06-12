Watch: Asian girl leads Tawaf supplication in Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Makkah: In an endearing gesture, an Asian girl child leads other pilgrims in chanting supplication while performing tawaf (circumambulation) around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

In a video that has been widely shared online, a girl who appears to be between three and four years old was seen sitting on her father’s shoulders, chanting prayers, while a crowd of pilgrims were repeating behind her.

Meanwhile, some pilgrims showed a kind gesture by kissing her hand, and others tried to capture the moment along the circumbulating.

Watch the video here

🚨⚡️ غير عادي

حشد من الحجاج يردد دعاء خلف طفلة صغيرة في رحاب الحرم المكي في السعودية pic.twitter.com/gKDLG2Sh7O — الموجز الروسي | Russia news 🇷🇺 (@mog_Russ) June 11, 2024

Social media users praised the girl for her intelligence and spontaneity, which caught the attention of pilgrims and made them repeat her words.

This comes at a time when millions of pilgrims converge towards Makkah in Saudi Arabia for the Haj 1445 AH-2024, which is set to begin on Friday, June 14.

The Haj pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims are expected to perform it at least once in their lifetime if they are financially and physically able.