Watch: Asian girl leads Tawaf supplication in Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Social media users praised the girl for her intelligence and spontaneity, which caught the attention of pilgrims and made them repeat her words.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th June 2024 6:49 pm IST
Watch: Asian girl child leads Tawaf supplication in Makkah's Grand Mosque
Photo: Screengrab

Makkah: In an endearing gesture, an Asian girl child leads other pilgrims in chanting supplication while performing tawaf (circumambulation) around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

In a video that has been widely shared online, a girl who appears to be between three and four years old was seen sitting on her father’s shoulders, chanting prayers, while a crowd of pilgrims were repeating behind her.

Also Read
In a first, Saudi Arabia launches air taxi for Haj pilgrims

Meanwhile, some pilgrims showed a kind gesture by kissing her hand, and others tried to capture the moment along the circumbulating.

MS Education Academy

Watch the video here

Social media users praised the girl for her intelligence and spontaneity, which caught the attention of pilgrims and made them repeat her words.

This comes at a time when millions of pilgrims converge towards Makkah in Saudi Arabia for the Haj 1445 AH-2024, which is set to begin on Friday, June 14.

The Haj pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims are expected to perform it at least once in their lifetime if they are financially and physically able.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th June 2024 6:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button