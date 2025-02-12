Watch: Atif Aslam’s ‘Tere Bin’ moment outside ‘ex-GF’s’ house

Islamabad: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is showing fans a whole new side of himself, and it’s nothing short of entertaining! The usually private artist has been quite active on social media lately, engaging with Gen Z and proving he’s got a great sense of humor.

Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, Atif took to Instagram with a hilarious post, blending heartbreak with humor in the most relatable way. In the video, the singer is seen sitting dejectedly outside his “ex-girlfriend’s” home, right across from a wedding celebration. The text overlay on the clip reads:

“Kehti thi ‘Main akele mar jaon gi, kisi aur se shadi nahi karon gi’” (She used to say, ‘I’ll die alone, I’ll never marry anyone else’).

To make things even more dramatic, his own iconic heartbreak anthem “Tere Bin” plays in the background, striking a chord with anyone who’s ever had their heart broken.

Adding to the fun, Atif captioned the post with a cheeky warning: “No one is safe this Valentine’s Day ….”

Fans instantly flooded the comments section with laughing emojis and witty responses. While many related to the heartbreak humor, others playfully teased the singer for imagining an ex while being happily married.

From soulful songs to social media antics, Atif Aslam proves yet again that he knows how to keep his fans entertained, whether through his music or his meme-worthy content!