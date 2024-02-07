Watch: Ayodhya Mosque gets first brick from Makkah

For the foundation of the new Ayodhya mosque, recently named Masjid Mohammed Bin Abdullah, the first brick arrived from Makkah.

The brick, baked in a Mumbai kiln, underwent ‘gusl’ with Zam Zam in Makkah and attar in Madinah before being brought back last week.

Brick to reach Ayodhya mosque site after Ramzan

Currently in Mumbai, the brick is scheduled to reach the Ayodhya Mosque site in Dhannipur Village after Ramzan.

According to a report published in Free Press Journal, the journey will commence from the home of Masjid Muhammad Bin Abdullah Development Committee chairman and Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation member, Haji Arafat Shaikh, taking a six-day road journey.

Simultaneously, the mosque committee plans to inaugurate a website for the mosque on February 29, featuring a QR code for donations.

Imam-e-Haram to lay foundation stone

As per earlier reports, Imam-e-Haram is going to lay the foundation stone for the new Ayodhya mosque.

The mosque is being constructed on a plot allocated by the Uttar Pradesh Government following the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

According to Haji Arafat Shaikh, it will be the largest mosque in India, featuring the world’s largest Quran at 21 feet in height and 36 feet in width. Symbolizing the five pillars of Islam, the mosque will boast five minarets.