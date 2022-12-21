Watch: Azamgarh-based carpenter makes ‘Helicopter’-styled Nano

People gather in huge numbers to experience this helicopter

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 21st December 2022 7:45 am IST
Helicopter
The helicopter styled Nano in Azamgarh. (Photo/ANI)

Azamgarh: An Azamgarh-based carpenter transformed a Nano car into a helicopter that can run on the road and give passengers the experience of air travel.

Speaking to ANI, the carpenter who introduced himself as Salman, said, “We have made a helicopter that runs on the road. It took me around four months and cost about Rs 3 lakh. There is high demand for it now.”

He said people gather in huge numbers to experience this helicopter.

“People gather in huge numbers to look at this helicopter running on roads. Those who can’t fly in helicopters, get to feel the experience through this,” he said.

He also said he can take the idea forward and make even more unique inventions.

“If the government and companies help us, we can also make helicopters that can run on water and air. We can take this idea forward for similar inventions,” he further said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button