Watch: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan share moments from Umrah trip

Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan.

Several videos circulating on social media show the duo performing Umrah and breaking their fast with local workers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

In one of the videos, Babar and Rizwan can be seen kissing Hajr-e-Aswad (the Black Stone).

Watch the videos here

Babar is accompanied by his brother, Safeer Azam, on this spiritual journey. Safeer took to Instagram to share multiple pictures with Babar, captioning them “Alhamdulillah” with the hashtag #Umrah2025.

Meanwhile, Rizwan can be seen performing Tawaf around the Kaaba with his daughter.

Babar & Rizwan’s cricketing journey

Babar and Rizwan recently faced criticism for their performances in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where Pakistan suffered an early exit. Babar scored 60 and 23, while Rizwan managed 3 and 46 in the two matches he played.

Looking ahead, the Pakistan cricket team will travel to New Zealand for a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. Both Babar and Rizwan have been dropped from the T20I squad but retained in the ODI squad for the tour.