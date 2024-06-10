Watch: Bigg Boss fame Arun Mashetty meets Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 fame Arun Mashetty met Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis E Ittedhad Ul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi and congratulated him for his win after he won the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat on Sunday, June 9.

Mashetty met the Hyderabad MP at the AIMIM camp office in Darussalam praised and congratulated him in his unique Hyderabadi style. He was accompanied by his wife and daughter. He presented Asaduddin Owaisi with a bouquet and a shawl.

Asaduddin Owaisi won the election by a massive margin of 338,087 votes, which was more than his previous record. The AIMIM president, who has been representing the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament since 2004, won the election for the fifth time. Before 2004, the seat was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi and has been a stronghold of the AIMIM for the last several decades.

Arun Srikanth Mashetty is known for his popular YouTube channel, Achanak Bayanak Gaming, which boasts over 912K subscribers. He was one of the first contestants from Hyderabad on Bigg Boss and instantly became a fan favourite for bringing the vibrant Hyderabadi touch to Bigg Boss 17.

Although he did not win the trophy, he was among the top five contestants that season. Arun’s quirky style and use of the Hyderabadi language were among the highlights of the season. He also took on the role of a language mentor, teaching some Hyderabadi basics to the new wildcard entry, K-pop star Aoora.