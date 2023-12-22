‘Kiraak, baigan’: Hyderabadi terms take Bigg Boss 17 by storm!

Hyderabad: Contestant Arun Srikanth Mashetty has become the fans’ favorite for bringing the vibrant Hyderabadi touch to Bigg Boss 17. Viewers from his hometown are just loving the way he puts efforts to introduce Hyderabadi language and culture to fellow contestants.

In a recent video shared by Colors on YouTube, Arun takes on the role of a language mentor, teaching some Hyderabadi basics to the new wildcard entry, K-pop star Aoora. The promo showcases Arun guiding Aoora through a mock conversation with none other than the host, Salman Khan.

Arun, playing the part of Salman, engages Aoora in a friendly exchange of greetings. Encouraging Aoora’s participation, Arun introduces the term ‘kirrraak,’ meaning awesome in Hyderabadi language. Aoora, being unfamiliar with the desi pronunciation, initially falters but, with Arun’s persistent coaching, eventually nails the pronunciation, ‘Kirrrraaaaaak’!

Fans are now eagerly anticipating how Aoora will fare in front of Salman Khan during the much-anticipated ‘Weekend Kaa Vaar’ this week. Arun’s infectious enthusiasm for his Hyderabadi roots is clearly winning hearts, making Bigg Boss 17 even more entertaining for viewers. He is often seen teaching the popular slang and its interesting phrases to his fellow contestants.