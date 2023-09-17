Watch: BJP begins Telangana ‘liberation day’ celebration in Hyderabad

On the other hand, AIMIM is going to organise a bike rally and public meeting today and celebrate ‘national integration day’.

Updated: 17th September 2023 8:29 am IST
Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began the Telangana ‘liberation day’ celebration at 8 a.m. at the Parade Ground in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hoisted national flag at the BJP state party office located at Nampally.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished ‘Happy Hyderabad Liberation Day’ to all the people of Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is going to organise a bike rally and public meeting today and celebrate ‘national integration day’.

The Hyderabad MP has said that the bike rally will start from Dargah Yousufain, Nampally and will conclude at Hockey Grounds, Masab Tank, where the public meeting will be held.

MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MIM floor leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi, and party legislators will participate in the rally and address the public meeting.

