Watch: Boeing aircraft door blows away right after take-off

Moments after takeoff, one of the doors of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX broke open, resulting in an emergency.

Passenger-shot videos to show how the mid-cabin emergency evacuation door had totally detached from the aircraft.

Soon after departure, this evening, AS1282 from Portland to Ontario, CA (California) had an issue. With 171 passengers and 6 crew members, the Boeing aircraft returned to Portland International Airport after its door reportedly blew off. In a post on X, Alaska Airlines stated, “We are looking into what happened and will offer additional information as it becomes available.

The aircraft was safely redirected back to Portland after reaching a maximum height of 16,325 feet, according to a social media post by real-time aircraft movement monitor Flightradar24.

According to a post on X, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is looking into an incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.

The Boeing 737 MAX that was involved in today’s incident was delivered to Alaska Airlines on October 1, 2023, and it went into commercial service on November 11, 2023. Since then, it has only completed 145 flights, said Flightradar24.