Watch: Brawl at wedding over missing chicken drumsticks in biryani in UP

In a surprising turn of events, a brawl erupted at a wedding over missing chicken leg pieces in the biryani in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

The incident unfolded after the guests from the groom’s side observed that chicken leg pieces were missing from the biryani. After complaining about the reported inconvenience, it escalated into a full-blown fight.

Someone at the ceremony recorded the video and posted it on social media, where it garnered widespread attention.

Fight breaks out over missing Chicken Leg-Pieces in Biryani during Wedding Ceremony

Video footage of the incident showed guests kicking, punching, and throwing chairs at each other. Adding to the surprise, the groom was also seen getting involved in the fight.