Watch: Brawl at wedding over missing chicken drumsticks in biryani in UP

Someone at the ceremony recorded the video and posted it on social media, where it garnered widespread attention.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th June 2024 9:29 pm IST
Watch: Wedding guests thrash each other over missing chicken drumsticks in biryani in UP
Representational photo

In a surprising turn of events, a brawl erupted at a wedding over missing chicken leg pieces in the biryani in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

The incident unfolded after the guests from the groom’s side observed that chicken leg pieces were missing from the biryani. After complaining about the reported inconvenience, it escalated into a full-blown fight. 

Also Read
Miyazaki: World’s costliest mango sold at Rs 1.9 lakh per kg

Someone at the ceremony recorded the video and posted it on social media, where it garnered widespread attention.

MS Education Academy

Video footage of the incident showed guests kicking, punching, and throwing chairs at each other. Adding to the surprise, the groom was also seen getting involved in the fight. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th June 2024 9:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button