Watch: BRS’ Kavitha beats traffic with bike ride in Bodhan

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on November 9, Thursday hopped onto a motorbike in order to beat traffic in Bodhan.

She took part in a rally by the BRS in support of the party’s candidate Shakil Aamir Mohammed from the constituency who headed to file the nomination on Thursday.

Due to the peak traffic jam created due to the rally, she had to park her convoy and resort to travelling by a two-wheeler. Videos of the bike ride went viral on social media.

In the videos that emerged of the rally, she was seen waving at the crowd amidst which even some Congress flags welcomed her.

With elections in the state in around 20 days, political parties have intensified their campaigns. Telangana is going to the ballot on November 30.