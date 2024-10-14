Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up in solidarity with Lebanon

Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest edifice in Dubai, was emblazoned with the colours of the Lebanon flag and map as part of the initiative “UAE Stands with Lebanon” campaign on Monday, October 14.

In a video shared by the Dubai Media Office (DMO), the building was also illuminated with the campaign slogan “UAE Stands with Lebanon.”

Burj Khalifa lights up with the Lebanese flag as part of the initiative "#UAE Stands with Lebanon". pic.twitter.com/bTO3g13FYH — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 14, 2024 .

The symbolic gesture is a significant gesture of support and empathy during a challenging period for Lebanon, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Iconic structures, including Burj Khalifa, Mubadala Tower, and ADNOC Building, among others, participated in this display of fraternal sentiment and shared unity.

تضامناً مع حملة "الإمارات معك يا لبنان"، أبرز معالم #أبوظبي الأيقونية تضيء بألوان علم لبنان دعماً للشعب اللبناني الشقيق. pic.twitter.com/hdWBQrSpQw — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) October 11, 2024

UAE stand with Lebanon campaign

The campaign began on Tuesday, October 8 and will continue until Monday, October 21.

It was initiated by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Under this campaign, 20,000 boxes of relief aid, food parcels, and shelter supplies have been collected at the Dubai Exhibition Centre and Abu Dhabi Ports Cruise Terminal.

Since September 23, the Israeli forces has been intensifying air attacks on Lebanon, escalating tensions with Hezbollah, which has been engaging in firefights across the Lebanese-Israeli border since October 8, 2023.

Since October 8, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have resulted in 2,306 deaths and 10,696 injuries, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.