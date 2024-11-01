Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up on Deepawali

Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated on the occasion of Deepawali, the Indian festival of lights, on Thursday, October 31.

Taking to Instagram, Emaar Dubai, which has developed iconic projects like the Burj Khalifa, shared a video and captioned it saying, “Celebrating the Festival of Lights at the #BurjKhalifa! May this Diwali bring joy, prosperity, and peace to all.”

In the video, the world’s tallest edifice shined brightly with elaborate patterns and a heartfelt Diwali message, “Celebrating the festival of light, wishing you joy, health and prosperity. Happy Diwali”.

Watch the video here

The video has garnered over six lakh views since its upload.

In celebration of the festival of lights, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held bazaars, fireworks, and exclusive deals. Gold-winning competitions and live entertainment were held in Dubai.

Deepawali is observed every year on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik. It symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.