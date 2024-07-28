Watch: Camel Caravan festival takes visitors on a journey through time in Makkah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has introduced a unique summer activity “The Camel Caravan” taking place in Makkah, which will continue to run until Safar 6, 1446 AH (August 10, 2024).

The Camel Caravan (camel string is a series of camels ) will be a captivating highlighting of the festival called “Summer of Hira”.

The event has down significant crowds and fosters strong interaction among residents and visitors, Saudi Press News Agency (SPA) reported.

This immersive experience aims to celebrate the enduring importance and value of Saudi heritage by spotlighting the pivotal role camels played in Arab history.

Visitors to the Summer of Hira event were transported back in time through the Camel Caravan, learning about the significance of camels in past eras.

Observing camel riding and caravan journeys, and learning about camel care and breeding, attendees gained a comprehensive understanding of these remarkable creatures.

The caravan showcased the camel’s vital role in transportation, trade, and survival in the desert, as well as its cultural and symbolic importance.

By recreating an authentic desert environment and demonstrating traditional camel-related practices, the Camel Caravan offered a unique and entertaining experience.

The event both highlighted the national identity and contributed to the local tourism industry.

Camels have been integral to Arabs’ lives for centuries, serving as companions in every aspect of life, and continue to hold a special place in Saudi culture, even as the nation embraces progress and modernization.

Images

Photo: SPA

Photo: SPA

Photo: SPA

Photo: Arab News