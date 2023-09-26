Watch: CCTVs, strongroom at Delhi jewellery shop couldn’t prevent Rs 20 cr heist

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2023 4:09 pm IST
CCTVs, strongroom at Delhi jewellery shop couldn't prevent Rs 20 cr heist (Screengrab: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: A jewellery shop in Delhi’s Jangpura area was looted by thieves who escaped with ornaments worth over Rs 20 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The incident came to light on Tuesday when the store owner opened the shop, Umrao Jewellers in Bhogal.

The store remains closed on Mondays and the investigators suspect that the incident occurred between Sunday night and Monday.

MS Education Academy

A well-thought-out scheme unfolded during this extensive heist, involving the deliberate disconnection of CCTV cameras and the creation of an entry point into the heavily fortified strongroom (locker).

It is suspected that the burglars gained access through the building’s terrace, descending from the top floor to reach the ground floor where the strongroom was securely positioned, according to officials.

“Subsequently, they drilled a hole through the strongroom’s wall, granting them access to the precious ornaments stored within. In addition to these stolen items, the culprits also made away with the jewellery that was on display within the showroom,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the police teams are diligently reviewing any available CCTV footage recorded prior to the thieves’ interference with the cameras to aid in their investigation.

More details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2023 4:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button