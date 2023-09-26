Watch: CCTVs, strongroom at Delhi jewellery shop couldn’t prevent Rs 20 cr heist

New Delhi: A jewellery shop in Delhi’s Jangpura area was looted by thieves who escaped with ornaments worth over Rs 20 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when the store owner opened the shop, Umrao Jewellers in Bhogal.

#WATCH | Visuals from a jewellery shop which was looted in Delhi's Bhogal area.



"We closed the shop on Sunday and when we opened it on Tuesday after an off on Monday, we saw that there was dust in the whole shop and there was a hole in the wall of the strong room… We think… pic.twitter.com/kyUf8woqac — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023

The store remains closed on Mondays and the investigators suspect that the incident occurred between Sunday night and Monday.

A well-thought-out scheme unfolded during this extensive heist, involving the deliberate disconnection of CCTV cameras and the creation of an entry point into the heavily fortified strongroom (locker).

VIDEO | "We have called the forensic team. We are yet to open the safe, and we will get to know how much stock has been stolen only after opening the safe. We are scanning the CCTV footages as well," says Rajesh Deo DCP, South-East Delhi on burglary at a jewellery shop in Bhogal,… pic.twitter.com/wNdZnx0VCR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2023

It is suspected that the burglars gained access through the building’s terrace, descending from the top floor to reach the ground floor where the strongroom was securely positioned, according to officials.

“Subsequently, they drilled a hole through the strongroom’s wall, granting them access to the precious ornaments stored within. In addition to these stolen items, the culprits also made away with the jewellery that was on display within the showroom,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the police teams are diligently reviewing any available CCTV footage recorded prior to the thieves’ interference with the cameras to aid in their investigation.

More details are awaited.