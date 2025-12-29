Watch: Chaos at Chennai airport as Thalapathy Vijay falls

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Thalapathy Vijay briefly stumbled and fell at Chennai Airport late Sunday night, after a massive crowd gathered to welcome him back from Malaysia. The incident was captured on camera and quickly spread online, raising fresh concerns about crowd control and celebrity safety in busy public places.

Thalapathy Vijays’s Viral Video

According to eyewitness accounts and visuals aired on television, Vijay was walking toward the airport exit area with heavy security around him. Fans and members of the media were packed close to him, and the crowd moved forward at the same time. Moments before he got into his car, the crowd surged again, and Vijay reportedly lost his footing, tripped, and fell.

Another lapse in common sense.



Fans rushed to greet #ThalapathyVijay on his return to Chennai from Malaysia, causing a crowd surge.



Visuals show Vijay losing balance and falling amid the chaos.pic.twitter.com/5dK1EPFwNh — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) December 28, 2025

Security personnel reacted immediately. They lifted him up, surrounded him, and helped him into the vehicle within seconds. There were no clear signs of injury in the available visuals, and the situation was brought under control quickly. Vijay then left the airport in his car.

Report of a Minor Convoy Mishap

Some television channels also reported that a car believed to be part of Vijay’s convoy was involved in a very minor mishap inside the airport premises. However, officials did not comment on the report, and there was no confirmation from the authorities at the time of the incident.

Return After Jana Nayagan Audio Launch

Vijay had returned to Chennai after attending the audio release event of his upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, in Malaysia on December 27. The film is widely believed to be his swansong, as he has spoken publicly about stepping away from cinema and focusing more on public life and politics.

The audio launch was held at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Reports said the event drew close to one lakh fans, and it was also reported to have entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at an audio launch in the country. Malaysia is home to one of the largest Tamil diaspora communities in the world, after Sri Lanka, and the turnout reflected the actor’s strong popularity there.