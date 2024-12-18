Congress observes Chalo Raj Bhavan, demands discussion on Adani issue, Manipur

Several Congress leaders participated in the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ protest across the country on Wednesday, December 18, over the indictment of industrialist and billionaire Gautam Adani by a US court and Manipur violence which has been raging for more than a year.

The allegations against Adani in the US have hurt the country’s image, the Congress leaders claimed, adding that Prime Minister Modi has not visited Manipur despite the violence in the state.

In Hyderabad, chief minister Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleagues and leaders, including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud marched from the Indira Gandhi statue near Hussain Sagar Lake and reached the Raj Bhavan.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and leaders of the ruling Congress take part in a ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ protest over the Adani issue and against ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi not visiting violence-hit Manipur’, in Hyderabad on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

In Patna, Bihar, Congress workers were stopped by police from marching towards the Raj Bhavan.

Police personnel try to stop Congress workers and supporters during their protest march to Raj Bhavan in Patna on Wednesday, (PTI Photo)

In Jammu, several Congress workers protested against the Adani indictment and ongoing Manipur violence. They demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the northeastern state issue which has been at war since May 3, 2023

Police stop Congress party workers during their protest march over Adani row and Manipur situation in Jammu on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

In Kerala, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan along with state Congress president K Sudhakaran and others marched towards the Raj Bhavan as part of the Chalo Raj Bhavan protest in Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress leaders during Chalo Raj Bhavan in protest in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

Similar protests were observed in Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand

