Watch: Cop stops ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ chant during World Cup match

A Bengaluru cop stopped the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ chant during the Pakistan-Australia ICC World Cup match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Following this, a video of the incident is circulating on social media.

In the video, the cop can be heard asking the Pakistan fan not to raise the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during the match. He said, “Bharat Mata ki Jai is allowed but not Pakistan Zindabad.”

However, when the Pakistan fan asked the cop to say the same on camera, he remained silent.

Reactions of netizens on ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ chant

On social media, the video has not only gone viral but also triggered reactions. Some supported the Pakistani fan, while others appreciated the cop’s action.

One of them wrote, “This is my problem. They are fans of Pakistan allowed by us with a visa. As long as they aren’t breaking any law, why should it concern who they cheer? The police officer seems worried more than concerned and isn’t sure why he had to ask the fan to stop cheering for his team. We all need to know where to draw our line when it comes to guests. If we don’t want them, let’s not give them visas. But we have to uphold the dignity of a sport.”

Another user wrote, “To avoid conflict and riots, you know how our crowd is, tomorrow they get violent and take law in their hands, to prevent that they are saying not to chant pakistan zindabad.”

Some other reactions are as follows:

Australia beats Pakistan by 62 runs in World Cup Match

Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh struck blazing centuries and forged a 259-run partnership as Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs in a World Cup match on Friday.

Thanks to Warner’s 124-ball 163 and Marsh’s 121 off 108, Australia scored an imposing 367 for 9 and then bundled out Pakistan for 305 in 45.3 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) gave their team a good start as the duo stitched together a 134-run partnership.

But after Marcus Stoinis (2/40) accounted for the duo, spinner Adam Zampa (4/53) ran through Pakistan’s middle and lower order to emerge as the most successful Aussie bowler.

After the defeat, Pakistan is out of the top four teams currently in the ICC World Cup points table.

Currently, the top four positions in the ICC World Cup points table are occupied by New Zealand, India, South Africa, and Australia.