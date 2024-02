Hyderabad: A crocodile entered farmlands near Muthyalamma village in Tripuravaram mandal of Nalgonda district, Telangana, on Thursday, February 29.

The farmers were frightened at the site of the crocodile sprawled out on their farm, as it is unusual for crocodiles to appear on farmlands in Telangana.

Also Read Revanth Reddy bats for Hussain Sagar transformation into Dubai-style tourist hub

Forest officials will capture the crocodile which will be released into the Nagarjuna Sagar waters.