Watch: Devastated Sana Khan’s videos go viral

Mumbai: Former actress and Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan is going through the most heartbreaking phase of her life. On Tuesday, June 24, she lost her beloved mother, Saeeda Begum, after a prolonged struggle with a severe health condition. Since the news broke, the internet is flooded with emotional and heart-wrenching visuals.

One such video capturing Sana’s breakdown has gone viral, where she is seen unable to hold back her emotions as her mother’s janaza (funeral procession) leaves the house. Standing among several women in a black burqa, Sana can be seen crying inconsolably while others around her try to comfort her. Her pain and helplessness in the moment have left social media users teary-eyed.

Another video circulating online shows Sana sitting inside the ambulance beside her mother’s dead body, looking devastated and broken. Her silence speaks volumes of the deep void left behind by the loss.

Sana took to her Instagram stories to confirm the heartbreaking news and wrote, “Inna Lillahi Wa inna ilaih rajioon. My beloved mother Mrs Saeeda has returned back to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition.”

Several celebrities including her husband Zaid Darbar, comedian Munawar Faruqui’s wife Mehzabeen, and singer-composer Javed Ali were seen visiting her residence to offer condolences.

Sana shared a deep and unbreakable bond with her mother. Just a year ago, she had posted a special video celebrating their love, unaware that life would take such a painful turn so soon.