‘Returned back to Allah’: Sana Khan’s mother passes away

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan has suffered a personal loss as her mother, Saeeda, passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged battle with an undisclosed health condition.

Taking to Instagram, Sana confirmed the heartbreaking news and shared a statement: “Inna Lillahi Wa inna ilaih rajioon. My beloved mother Mrs. Saeeda has returned back to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition. Namaz-e-Janaza will be performed at Oshiwara Qabrasthan after Isha Salat @ 09:45. Your prayers for my mother will be helpful.”

Just last month, Sana had gone for Hajj along with her father and had shared several glimpses from the pilgrimage on both Instagram and her YouTube channel.

Sana Khan had quit the entertainment industry in October 2020, announcing her decision on social media, stating she would now “serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator.”

She later married Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayed on 21 November 2020 in Surat and took on the name Saiyad Sana Khan post-marriage. The couple are blessed with two sons: Saiyad Tariq Jamil and the recently born Saiyad Hasan Jamil.