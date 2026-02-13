Watch: Dia Mirza, Urmila, Shabana Azmi groove to ‘Mast Kalandar’

Mumbai: It is always a delight to watch favourite film stars come together, and when such moments turn into spontaneous dance scenes, they become visuals worth replaying. A video that is now going viral on Instagram features some of Bollywood’s finest actresses including Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi and Richa Chadha, among others joyfully grooving to the Sufi classic ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’.

The clip is from legendary poet Kaifi Azmi’s 106th birth anniversary celebrations held in January. Although the event took place weeks ago, the video began trending after it was shared by Indian ghazal singer Pooja Gaitonde, who had performed a soul-stirring Sufi set at the function.

Sharing the clip, she captioned it, “A magical evening honoring Kaifi Azmi Sahab’s birth anniversary; blending timeless Sufi & ghazals with fusion vibes in a one-of-a-kind concert! Grateful beyond words.”

In several reels posted by attendees, the actresses can be seen forming a circle and dancing together during the live performance, a moment that fans online have dubbed the “women artists’ girl gang.”

The tribute evening was hosted by Shabana Azmi along with her husband Javed Akhtar and her brother Baba Azmi, in honour of Kaifi Azmi’s literary legacy and his lifelong commitment to social change.

Among those present were Vidya Balan, who attended with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, as well as Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. Actors Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta and Nandita Das were also seen at the celebration.