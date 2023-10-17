Watch: Did Zomato hire model to drive around for marketing?

In the video, the woman was seen riding a bike, wearing a Zomato t-shirt, and carrying the food delivery company's bag.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th October 2023 1:19 pm IST
Zomato model
Woman driving around with Zomato bag [Image: Twitter]

A video of a woman driving around with an empty Zomato bag has sparked speculation that the food delivery company has hired a model for marketing purposes.

The speculation gained momentum after a social media user named Rajiv Mehta shared a video of the woman, claiming that the Indore Zomato marketing head had hired a model to drive around.

After the video went viral on social media, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal refuted the claim and wrote, “We had absolutely nothing to do with this.” He further stated, “We don’t have an ‘Indore Marketing Head.”

He added, “There’s nothing wrong with women delivering food – we have hundreds of women who deliver food every day to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic.”

