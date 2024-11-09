Watch: Diljit Dosanjh visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in black thobe

After record-breaking shows and sold-out performances in Canada, America, Australia, and New Zealand, Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 concert at Etihad Park, Yas Island, on Saturday, November 9.

Ahead of his concert, Diljit paid a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The singer took to his Instagram account and shared a video of himself in a black thobe and a keffiyeh on his head, as he was seen taking a tour of the mosque and learning about its history and significance. The video also plays a very popular Nasheed.

In the video, he can also be seen posing for photos with fans who approach him.

In October, Diljit began the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour in New Delhi. The tour will continue with shows in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, and Kolkata, culminating in a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

What to expect at Etihad Park

Diljit will be performing his most beloved tracks, from fan favorites to chart-topping hits, on a night filled with unforgettable performances.

The concert promises stunning visuals and top-notch sound production, creating an immersive atmosphere for fans of Desi music, making it an ideal night out.