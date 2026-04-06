Watch: Dipika Kakar teaches son Ruhaan Namaz, video wins hearts

Hyderabad: Despite going through a difficult phase health-wise, including a procedure in February 2026 to remove a liver cyst and her earlier battle with Stage 2 liver cancer in 2025, television actress Dipika Kakar continues to focus on her family, especially her role as a mother. She is once again winning hearts online, this time for a touching moment with her son, Ruhaan.

Amid her ongoing recovery from recent health challenges, the actress shared a glimpse of her personal life.

In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel Dipika Ki Duniya, Dipika is seen gently teaching her young son how to offer Namaz. A clip from the video, now widely circulating on Instagram, shows little Ruhaan dressed in a kurta-pyjama and skull cap, attentively following his mother’s instructions. The heartwarming interaction, filled with patience and affection, has drawn praise across social media platforms.

This isn’t the first time Dipika has shared such moments. Earlier, she was seen introducing Ruhaan to Arabic alphabets as his first step towards learning the Quran. Her efforts to nurture her child with care and cultural values have been widely appreciated.

For the unversed, Dipika embraced Islam in 2018 before marrying actor Shoaib Ibrahim, adopting the name Faiza. She has often spoken about the decision being a personal and fulfilling one, made with the support of her family.

The couple welcomed their son Ruhaan in June 2023. Born prematurely via an emergency C-section, the baby was healthy, and since then, the duo has frequently shared glimpses of their parenting journey with fans.

On the professional front, Dipika was last seen on Celebrity MasterChef India, but had to exit the show midway due to an arm injury. The season was eventually won by Gaurav Khanna.

Through both her personal struggles and beautiful family moments, Dipika Kakar continues to inspire many, proving that strength and grace can go hand in hand.