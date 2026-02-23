Mumbai: Television actress Dipika Kakar is facing another health challenge months after undergoing treatment for stage two liver cancer. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, revealed that Dipika has developed a fresh cyst in her liver and will soon be hospitalised for a medical procedure.

Dipika was diagnosed with stage two liver cancer in May last year and had undergone surgery, followed by targeted therapy. However, a new cyst measuring around 1.3 cm has now been detected. Shoaib shared the update in his latest YouTube vlog, explaining that Dipika had been experiencing stomach pain for two days, which worsened on Friday night. A CT scan later confirmed the presence of another cyst.

Shoaib further explained that Dipika may need to undergo a procedure next week in which the cyst will be medically treated rather than removed through major surgery. “The doctor has decided to treat it early. She will be hospitalised for three to four days, and the procedure will happen on Tuesday. We are relieved that it has been detected at an early stage,” he said.

‘Anxious about Ruhaan,’ says Dipika Kakar

Speaking about her condition in her own vlog, Dipika said the pain and accompanying shoulder discomfort alarmed the couple, prompting them to immediately consult their doctor. “A cyst of 1.3 cm has reoccurred in my liver. I have been in pain for two days, and the shoulder pain scared both of us,” she shared emotionally. She added that while it is not yet clear whether the cyst is benign or malignant, the doctors are treating it with caution due to the risk of recurrence in cancer cases.

The development has been particularly difficult for the couple as it comes close to their eighth wedding anniversary. Dipika admitted that the timing has been emotionally overwhelming. “I was hoping to do something special for Shoaib on our anniversary, but that is not possible now because the pain has increased,” she said. She also shared that thinking about her family, especially her son Ruhaan, makes her anxious during such phases of uncertainty.

Dipika revealed that her treatment plan will now shift from targeted therapy to immunotherapy. Reflecting on her journey, she said living with an illness like cancer is mentally and emotionally challenging, especially when there is a recurrence after a period of recovery.

The actress, best known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, has been documenting her health journey on YouTube, sharing her experiences with surgery, therapy, and recovery. Earlier, she had also spoken about her condition on the LOL podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, revealing that 22 per cent of her liver was removed during surgery.

As Dipika prepares for another round of treatment, fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with prayers and messages of support, hoping for her speedy recovery and renewed strength in this ongoing battle.