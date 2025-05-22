Mumbai: The Ibrahim family is currently going through a tough phase. Popular TV actress Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with a liver tumour, a revelation made last week by her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, leaving fans deeply concerned.

In his new vlog, Shoaib shared that Dipika was scheduled to undergo further investigations and surgery. She was set to be hospitalised for the procedure. However, her surgery has now been delayed due to a sudden high fever.

Shoaib, who was spotted looking extremely tense outside Kokilaben Hospital, finally shared a health update in his new vlog posted on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, the update came with another worrying development.

Shoaib Ibrahim said, “I wasn’t able to give an update previously as I was busy. Dipika’s surgery is still pending and we are looking forward to it. Dipika took a few tests last time when we visited the hospital and ever since then, Dipika has started to wean off Ruhaan. Dipika started weaning Ruhaan off after we got done with all the tests.”

“We were supposed to visit the hospital for the surgery. However, Dipika fell ill and started to have a high fever. Her temperature was more than 103. Moreover, she suffered from extreme body aches. She took several medicines, but nothing was working at the time.”

The actor added, “We then took her to the hospital and her body temperature is now turning normal. The tests and surgeries got delayed because of all this. We were supposed to do it on Monday, but because of the fever and condition, we couldn’t do it.”

In his heartfelt message, Shoaib concluded by requesting fans to keep Dipika in their prayers, saying, “The surgery will most likely happen next week, once all the tests are complete.”

Fans of the couple, lovingly known as #Shoaika, continue to send their love and support as the family navigates this difficult time.