Watch: ‘Do not harass me’ – Naseeruddin Shah snaps at reporter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A video of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah being repeatedly questioned by a reporter at an airport has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many users accusing the media person of harassing him despite his clear refusal to comment.

The incident occurred on February 5, when Naseeruddin Shah arrived at Hyderabad airport with his wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, ahead of an event scheduled later that evening in the city. The confrontation followed Shah’s recent claim that he was disinvited from a Mumbai University event at the last minute, without any explanation or apology.

In the video, the journalist questions the actor about the alleged disinvitation. The actor initially responds, “I do not want to talk about this issue, so please do not harass me.” When the questioning continues, he loses his patience and says, “What kind of people are you? Can’t you see that I have just come in from a journey and have politely said I do not want to talk about this issue? Why are you persisting and harassing me?”

The clip quickly went viral, prompting strong reactions online. Several users pointed out that Shah had clearly set a boundary and should have been left alone. “This is not a confrontation, it is blatant harassment,” one user wrote, while another remarked that the media should instead question the university authorities about the withdrawn invitation.

Actor Prakash Raj also reacted to the incident, criticising the manner in which the veteran actor was approached.

Earlier, Naseeruddin Shah had detailed the episode in an opinion piece for The Indian Express, where he said he was asked not to attend the Jashn-e-Urdu event organised by Mumbai University on the night of January 31.

During his recent appearance in Hyderabad for Lamakaan’s 16th anniversary celebrations, the Ishqiya actor referred to the episode in a light-hearted manner. “I have always loved students. When I am around students, I truly feel young again,” he said. “So when I was invited to Mumbai University’s Jashn-e-Urdu, I was very happy. However, on the night of January 31, I was asked not to come. I felt like an uninvited guest at a wedding.”

He added that he believed the decision may have stemmed from fears that he might say something controversial or speak too much in Urdu, taking a subtle dig at the university’s assumptions.

On the professional front, Shah will next be seen in Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 20.