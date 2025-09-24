Watch: Drones deployed to control Dubai’s Al Barsha building fire

No casualties reported as firefighting teams respond within six minutes.

Sakina Fatima | Published: 24th September 2025 6:10 pm IST
Drone extinguishing fire on high-rise building in Dubai’s Al Barsha.
Drone tackles Al Barsha tower blaze in Dubai. Photo: DMO

Dubai: A fire that broke out in a residential high-rise in Dubai’s Al Barsha district on Tuesday afternoon, September 23, was swiftly brought under control by emergency services, aided by the deployment of advanced firefighting drones.

The fire erupted at approximately 2 pm in the Saleh Bin Lahej building, a 14-storey tower located near the Mall of the Emirates.

Emergency services received the alert at 2:11 pm and arrived on site within six minutes. All residents were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

According to the Dubai Media Office (DMO), Dubai Civil Defence deployed its ‘Shaheen’ drones — specialised aerial units designed for high-rise incidents. Each drone is equipped with a 1,200-litre tank carrying water and firefighting foam, enabling effective operations at heights of up to 200 metres.

Watch the video here

Firefighting crews on the ground worked in coordination with the drones to bring the situation under control. Cooling operations were completed later in the day, and the site has been handed over to the relevant authorities for investigation.

