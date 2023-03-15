Watch: Drunk men attempt to break into ATM in Hyderabad’s Chaitaniyapuri

The duo has been identified and will soon be arrested.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 15th March 2023 6:49 pm IST
Drunk labourers attempt to break into ICICI ATM near Victoria Memorial Metro station (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Two labourers in an inebriated state attempted to break into an ATM in Chaitaniyapuri limits on Tuesday night. However, their attempt was foiled.

The drunk labourers attempted to break into the ICICI ATM located near Victoria Memorial metro station and damaged the machine before their plan was foiled by locals who caught them red-handed. The duo fled the scene soon after.

On enquiry, the inspector of Chaitaniyapuri police stated that the two were mere labourers and were not trained professionals who carried out the act when they were drunk. He added that they have been identified and will soon be arrested.

