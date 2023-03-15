Watch: Drunk men attempt to break into ATM in Hyderabad’s Chaitaniyapuri

Hyderabad: Two labourers in an inebriated state attempted to break into an ATM in Chaitaniyapuri limits on Tuesday night. However, their attempt was foiled.

The drunk labourers attempted to break into the ICICI ATM located near Victoria Memorial metro station and damaged the machine before their plan was foiled by locals who caught them red-handed. The duo fled the scene soon after.

On enquiry, the inspector of Chaitaniyapuri police stated that the two were mere labourers and were not trained professionals who carried out the act when they were drunk. He added that they have been identified and will soon be arrested.