Watch: Dubai Crown Prince places order using first-of-its-kind drone delivery system

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has become the first person to place an order after launching the Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery system at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) on Tuesday, December 17.

The order was placed through the platform from the Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai (RIT-Dubai), one of the landing points within DSO’s drone delivery network. It was successfully delivered from one of the take-off points in the community.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/walk-in-interviews-in-hyderabad-for-jobs-in-dubai-rescheduled-3150226/

The operators behind the new delivery system are Keeta Drone, a subsidiary of Chinese technology and retail company Meituan, who have been granted the license by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).

This marks Keeta’s first major international venture, leveraging its advanced autonomous drones to deliver seamless logistics solutions.

Four operational drone delivery routes have been announced, serving major locations like RIT-Dubai and Dubai Digital Park, enabling the swift delivery of food, medication, and other essentials.

Watch the video here

. @HamdanMohammed: Furthering #Dubai's leadership in future mobility, we launched the Middle East's first-of-its-kind drone delivery system today. We have directed teams to expand the system's coverage to 33% of Dubai. I thank all government entities and private sector partners… pic.twitter.com/vVCEVKA91u — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 17, 2024

“We continue to support projects that drive a diversified, flexible digital economy by leveraging advanced technology in Dubai and empowering the aviation and air transport sectors,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“Our strategy places a high priority on strengthening public-private partnerships to catalyse research and development, sustainable growth, and smart mobility. This aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies.”