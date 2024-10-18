Watch: Dubai launches next-gen cashless smart kiosk

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a next-generation smart kiosk with cashless transactions for efficient digital services.

This was unveiled during the ongoing GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest technology event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

RTA shared a video of next-generation smart kiosk on X where Meera Al Shaikh, digital services director at RTA, highlighted their advanced design and improved user experience.

These self-service kiosks offers most-used digital services, such as vehicle registration renewal of vehicle registration and driving licence, payment of traffic, parking, Salik fines, she said.

Meera also announced the pilot launch of Tabby, enabling customers to pay for RTA services in installments.

In September 2023, Dubai’s RTA launched 32 advanced smart kiosks, which accept cash and offer advanced features.