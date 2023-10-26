Watch: Dubai trials self-driving vehicles to keep beaches clean

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai authorities are testing the use of self-driving electric vehicles that clean cycling tracks around two beaches.

Taking to X, Dubai Municipality has released a video that shows a self-driving vehicle sweeping the cycle tracks along the Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches.

This comes as part of its efforts to preserve the hygiene and sustainability of all tourist facilities in Dubai, including public beaches

Watch the video below here

#DubaiMunicipality has announced the testing of a self-driving electric vehicle for cleaning the cycling paths along Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches, as part of their strategic efforts to manage waste effectively, pic.twitter.com/1oSVrVUV22 — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) October 25, 2023

Dubai Municipality is utilizing its automated fleet to not only provide unique beach experiences but also reduce environmental pollutants and carbon emissions.

The self-driving vehicle utilizes advanced technology and smart sensors to efficiently avoid obstacles, enhancing productivity compared to manual cleaning.

It can operate continuously for eight hours on a single charge and maintains a normal speed of 40km/h.